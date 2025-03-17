Sober living facility for women on Cleveland's west side celebrates Saint Patrick's Day

The Edna House for Women, a sober living facility, held its annual fundraiser on Saturday, celebrating Saint Patrick's Day on Cleveland's west side.

The facility has helped and supported hundreds of women on their recovery journeys for 21 years.

The Executive Director told News 5 that the organization relies on two fundraisers a year for funding to keep operating—one of them is its St. Paddy's Day celebration.

Seven hundred people attended the event to celebrate the mission of the Edna House, enjoyed a St. Patrick's Day-themed corned beef dinner, and had a fun sober party.

Jess Saker, an alumna of the program, said she comes back to help as much as possible because of what the Edna House gave her.

"It used to be that, like, my life revolved around drugs and alcohol, and now my life revolves around my recovery," said Saker. "I'm not just a part of Edna but Edna is a part of me, of who I am."

Sen. Nickie Antonio told News 5 about how important it is for people who change their lives and become sober to have fun still and celebrate with their family and friends.

"This event not only raises money, which is wonderful for a wonderful organization, but it also gives everybody the opportunity to have a wonderful sober party. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day— you don't have to have alcohol to celebrate."

