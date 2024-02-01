Social media platforms help small businesses like Art of Sucre grow their brand

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — New studies show social media platforms like TikTok are playing a crucial role for small business owners.

In a report done by Hello Alice last year, 65% of small businesses surveyed say they’re optimistic about their growth potential on the app.

Meanwhile, 78% of others say they plan on increasing their investment in TikTok like Emily Harpel has done.

She’s the CEO of Art of Sucre, which is a cotton candy company in Fairlawn.

Harpel tells News she started making cotton candy in 2016 to give as gifts to her wedding guests.

But she says there was just one problem.

“Was just really disappointed in having blue or pink as the flavors,” Harpel said.

That's when she came up with the idea to start her own business and upgrade the traditional childhood treat.

For several years, Harpel catered events, and then the pandemic hit, which almost forced Harpel to close her business.

“Events were not happening, and cotton candy is not essential, so I took to posting on TikTok several times a day, really grew a following there,” said Harpel.

Now, Art of Sucre has buyers all over the world, selling pouches of cotton candy for snacking and viral edible cotton candy glitter bombs.

“I realize how privileged and lucky I am to still be standing here and I’m so thankful for myself that I was able to pivot,” said Harpel.

Case Western Reserve University Professor Jonathan Ernest says this type of brand re-marketing is a good approach for local entrepreneurs to follow.

“Not only can you reach out, give people information about what you're offering, reach them at a relatively low cost. But you can also have feedback come through social media,” Ernest said.

Harpel’s exposure on TikTok has even connected her to big-ticket artists like Beyonce, who purchased her blue glitter bombs for her show in Detroit.

“We’ve had partnerships with Barbie, American Girl and 808 Tequila, and they’re like are you in New York or L.A., and it’s like No, we’re right here in Northeast Ohio, which is a really fun thing to say and we’re really proud of that,” said Harpel.