Sokolowski’s University Inn memorabilia going up for sale this weekend

CLEVELAND — After nearly a century of serving up hearty Polish comfort food and memories, Sokolowski's University Inn bids what some might call a final farewell with a public sale of its cherished items on Saturday.

Among the hundreds of items up for sale, you'll find a treasure trove of sports memorabilia, trinkets, and decor pieces that once adorned the walls of this iconic establishment.

"When you ate at Sokolowski's, you were eating at our table Sunday dinner," Mary Balbier, co-owner of the restaurant known for its sauteed pierogies, Salisbury steak and fresh bratwurst.

Since its establishment in 1923, Sokolowski's University Inn has been a beloved Cleveland institution, drawing in not just locals but also notable figures like former President Bill Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Bacon. Even Martha Stewart couldn't resist a special takeout order. Sadly, it closed its doors during the pandemic.

While the cafeteria-style food served was a draw, the eclectic decor made the restaurant memorable. From baseball collectibles to taxidermy and local artwork, each item holds a piece of history and nostalgia for patrons who frequented the establishment.

"There were a lot of family traditions [like] birthdays, anniversaries, it was always traditional," Balbier says.

Despite the emotional difficulty of parting ways, the family sees the sale as an opportunity to share a piece of Sokolowski's legacy with the community. "It's time to let go, and it's time to share," Balbier adds.

With nearly a thousand items for sale, including unique pieces created by local artists and sports memorabilia, the sale has something for everyone.

The sale, scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seamus-O building, 4700 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, offers a chance for people to reconnect with the family and each other after the restaurant's closure, which was marked by a poignant sign: "Enter as strangers, leave as friends."

Plenty of parking will be available.