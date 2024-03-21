2 PM: Have questions about the solar eclipse? Get them answered in our live Q&A

With the total solar eclipse over Cleveland a little more than two weeks away, we wanted to make sure any questions you still have about the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event are answered before April 8.

Today at 2 p.m., News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw is hosting a live virtual Q&A with Cleveland State University astronomy instructor and eclipse expert Jay Reynolds. You can watch and interact live on our Facebook and YouTube pages, and watch live on YouTube below:

Get the latest news and information about the upcoming eclipse on our Total Solar Eclipse page here.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson has been providing useful tips and information on the eclipse - watch some of his videos below:

Will clouds ruin our eclipse in Northeast Ohio?

The sun and moon aren't all you can see during the eclipse:

