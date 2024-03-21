Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSolar Eclipse 2024

Actions

2 PM: Have questions about the solar eclipse? Get them answered in our live Q&A

eclipseqa.jpg
AP / News 5
eclipseqa.jpg
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 12:00:55-04

With the total solar eclipse over Cleveland a little more than two weeks away, we wanted to make sure any questions you still have about the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event are answered before April 8.

Today at 2 p.m., News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw is hosting a live virtual Q&A with Cleveland State University astronomy instructor and eclipse expert Jay Reynolds. You can watch and interact live on our Facebook and YouTube pages, and watch live on YouTube below:

Get the latest news and information about the upcoming eclipse on our Total Solar Eclipse page here.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson has been providing useful tips and information on the eclipse - watch some of his videos below:

Will clouds ruin our eclipse in Northeast Ohio?

Will clouds ruin our eclipse? Here's what the odds show

The sun and moon aren't all you can see during the eclipse:

The sun and moon aren’t all you’ll be able to see during the eclipse
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through