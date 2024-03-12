Airbnb listings in Northeast Ohio surge ahead of solar eclipse

CLEVELAND — With the solar eclipse almost here, Northeast Ohio is witnessing a surge in Airbnb listings as visitors scramble for accommodations.

Despite hotels filling up quickly, Airbnb reports that 40% of their listings are still available, with new options popping up daily.

Cleveland is one of the top destinations on Airbnb for the solar eclipse, attracting visitors seeking optimal viewing spots on the path of totality.

Many Airbnb properties have been booked months in advance.

Owners of Fulton House in Ohio City admit they didn’t realize the eclipse was coming up until the influx of requests started rolling in

"I actually didn't know about it until somebody messaged me," Mackenzie Pallante said. "They were like, 'Are you booked for the eclipse?'"

Airbnb confirms its seen a wave of new hosts seeking to capitalize on the event, recognizing the eclipse as a rare opportunity for significant earnings.

However, potential hosts are advised to consult their homeowner's insurance and consider safety precautions before welcoming guests into their homes.

The Better Business Bureau of Cleveland emphasizes the importance of understanding insurance coverage and addressing safety concerns before listing a property on Airbnb.

While most guests are respectful, accidents can happen, necessitating thorough preparation on the part of hosts.

As interest in Airbnb accommodations continues to rise, prospective hosts are urged to conduct thorough research to ensure a smooth rental experience.

With proper precautions in place, homeowners can capitalize on the eclipse excitement while safeguarding their properties.

