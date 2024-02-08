Akron Municipal Court to marry 1 couple right before solar eclipse April 8, hosting essay contest to choose

The Akron Municipal Court is giving one couple the chance to get married at a special ceremony on the day of the Total Solar Eclipse, April 8.

According to a news release from the court, the ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at the Mustill Store in Akron and will kick off the city’s Solar Eclipse Party, slated to run from 1 to 4 p.m. The party is hosted by the Cascade Locks Associated Team, who will be distributing free eclipse glasses on a first come, first served basis and presenting other activities to celebrate the eclipse.

Couples interested in tying the knot during the rare celestial event can enter an essay contest by Tuesday, March 5, the release states. The winning couple will be notified on or before Friday, March 15.

The couple must submit an essay not longer than 248 words explaining why they want to be married in Akron during the eclipse, court officials said. Essays will be judged on the uniqueness of the couple’s story, creativity and enthusiasm for astronomy.

The news release notes that the winning couple will need to obtain an Ohio marriage license at their own expense on or before April 5 and must sign a media release form.

Organizers said the contest does not include any monetary allowances for lodging, transportation or food; the sole prize is the chance to be married at the April 8 eclipse event by an Akron Municipal Court judge.

To enter to win, and for complete rules, click here.

Summit County and the Greater Akron area are in the “path of totality” for the solar eclipse and will experience the total solar eclipse from about 3:13 to 3:17 p.m. on April 8.