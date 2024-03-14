Are my old eclipse glasses still good?

Back in August of 2017, another solar eclipse took place across the U.S., and while it was only a partial eclipse in Northeast Ohio, many resident obtained solar eclipse viewing glasses, and may still have them around.

The question is – are they still safe to use to view the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8?

The answer is yes, as long as they are ISO Certified 12312-2, which will be printed on the inside of the glasses, and as long as they are not scratched or have any holes poked through the lenses.

News 5 Mark Johnson shows where the correct ISO certification should be printed on your eclipse glasses.

Last month, we spoke to a Brunswick company that makes solar eclipse glasses – watch our report below for more details on how to make sure you get certified safe glasses, and what makes them safe to view the sun:

Are your solar eclipse glasses safe and approved?

To ensure you have approved glasses, NASA and the American Astronomical Society have a list of solar eclipse-approved glasses and vendors. Click here for that list.