Are my old eclipse glasses still good?

Back in August of 2017, another solar eclipse took place across the U.S., and while it was only a partial eclipse in Northeast Ohio, many resident obtained solar eclipse viewing glasses, and may still have them around.
The question is – are they still safe to use to view the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8?
The answer is yes, as long as they are ISO Certified 12312-2, which will be printed on the inside of the glasses, and as long as they are not scratched or have any holes poked through the lenses.
Last month, we spoke to a Brunswick company that makes solar eclipse glasses – watch our report below for more details on how to make sure you get certified safe glasses, and what makes them safe to view the sun:
To ensure you have approved glasses, NASA and the American Astronomical Society have a list of solar eclipse-approved glasses and vendors. Click here for that list.