Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSolar Eclipse 2024

Actions

Are my old eclipse glasses still good?

Many Northeast Ohioans may still have eclipse glasses from the 2017 solar eclipse, which was a partial eclipse for Northeast Ohio. Are they still okay to use 7 years later? Mark Johnson explains.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 11:31:28-04

Back in August of 2017, another solar eclipse took place across the U.S., and while it was only a partial eclipse in Northeast Ohio, many resident obtained solar eclipse viewing glasses, and may still have them around.

The question is – are they still safe to use to view the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8?

The answer is yes, as long as they are ISO Certified 12312-2, which will be printed on the inside of the glasses, and as long as they are not scratched or have any holes poked through the lenses.

glasses1.png
Mark Johnson shows where the correct ISO certification should be printed on your eclipse glasses.

Last month, we spoke to a Brunswick company that makes solar eclipse glasses – watch our report below for more details on how to make sure you get certified safe glasses, and what makes them safe to view the sun:

Are your solar eclipse glasses safe and approved?

RELATED: Are your solar eclipse glasses safe and approved?

To ensure you have approved glasses, NASA and the American Astronomical Society have a list of solar eclipse-approved glasses and vendors. Click here for that list.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through