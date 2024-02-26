Get ready for 'Total Eclipse of the Zoo' in Akron on April 8

On April 8, the Akron Zoo will hold an event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the eclipse. There will be plenty of activities for all ages to educate and entertain your entire family.

Activities include crafts, keeper talks, education stations and a livestream from NASA. Don't worry, eclipse glasses will be provided so you can watch the eclipse safely.

Tickets are limited, so if this sounds like something you want to do, make sure to grab your tickets early. Additionally, no tickets will be sold at the door. Prices are $5-7 for Akron Zoo member adults and children, $14-24 for non-member adults, and $11-21 for non-member children. Toddlers get in free.

Parking may be limited, so carpooling is encouraged. Buses and RVs will not be permitted in the zoo's parking lot.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Watch in the player below what makes the upcoming April eclipse special:

Here's what makes the upcoming April eclipse special

CLICK HERE to read more about the eclipse.