How to get free eclipse glasses on Tuesday from News 5 Cleveland

News 5 is teaming up with Wayside Furniture in Akron to provide free eclipse glasses to viewers.

On Tuesday, from 5-6:30 p.m., free glasses will be available at the Wayside Furniture at 1367 Canton Road in Akron.

On Wednesday, Good Morning Cleveland anchors Tiffany Tarpley and Mike Brookbank and Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill will be passing out glasses at the Science Center in downtown from 10 a.m. until noon.

If you've already bought eclipse glasses, make sure they are real.