Malley's creates an out-of-this-world 'Eclipse Ahoy' treat for the solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is less than two weeks away, so of course Malley's Chocolates had to sweeten up the event with its "Eclipse Ahoy!" treats.

Malley’s President Mike Malley stopped by the News 5 studios Monday morning to share the special treats, which consist of: Chips Ahoy! Cookie covered with caramel, white chocolate on the bottom to represent the moon, and the top covered their burgundy dark chocolate and galaxy sprinkles.

Malley’s locations have plenty in stock, and they’re getting a very positive reception, Malley said. And like the eclipse, they won’t be around for long.

“This past weekend, I went to one of our stores where we were having the Easter Bunny there, and I saw the display, and it looked a little paltry, and I was like, ‘get some more cookies up there.’ And they were like, ‘Mike, people are coming in and buying 20 and 40 at a clip for their parties!’” Malley said.

