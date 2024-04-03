NASA gives tips to prepare for solar eclipse

In five days, more than 31 million people in 15 states will witness the moon cover the sun.

In Northeast Ohio, we have a front-row seat to the total solar eclipse.

Here's what makes the upcoming April eclipse special

Kristen Weaver, a deputy coordinator from NASA, said this will be a unique opportunity for everyone to see the outer layers of the sun.

"We're entering a solar maximum period here, so you can expect the corona to maybe a little bit more tangled, a little bit more interesting than it was in 2017," Weaver said.

In order to safely watch the eclipse, NASA says you have to wear eclipse glasses.

"You want to have your glasses on during any of the partial phases of the eclipse," Weaver said. "The only time you can take those glasses off is during those few minutes of totality."

If you still need glasses, News 5 will be at the Great Lakes Science Center from 10 a.m. to noon, handing some out.