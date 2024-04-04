Paczki is back! Rudy's in Parma rolls out special 'Solar Eclipse of the Paczki' ahead of eclipse day

PARMA, Ohio — Fat Tuesday may be long gone, but arguably, the sweetest treat in Northeast Ohio is making a triumphant return ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse.

Paczki is back at Rudy's Strudel and Bakery in Parma ahead of the historic event.

Starting Thursday morning, Rudy's will offer two special "Solar Eclipse of the Paczki." One is a "Solar Paczki," and the other is a "Lunar Paczki."

According to Rudy's Facebook page, the Solar Paczki is filled with dark chocolate buttercream and finished with a white chocolate ganache and powdered sugar.

The Lunar Paczki is filled with white vanilla bean buttercream and dressed with chocolate ganache and chocolate powdered sugar.

The paczki is available for a limited time from Thursday, April 4, through Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Workers suggest pre-ordering.

The return of the sweet treats follows Rudy's annual Fat Tuesday/Paczki Day, where they sold more than 125,000.