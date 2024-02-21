Watch Now
Streetsboro to host 'Total Eclipse in the Park' April 8

eclipse_map_2024_QR_1920.png
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 10:18:46-05

Streetsboro is one of the many cities in Northeast Ohio that will be in totality for the April 8 Solar Eclipse.

The city will be hosting a "Total Eclipse in the Park" from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Streetsboro City Park.

It will have food trucks, live DJ entertainment, children’s craft activities, 88.9FM WSTB live remote broadcasts, and free viewing glasses, plus the first 250 people will receive free grab bags.

Streetsboro has also planned multiple Eclipse events leading up to April 8 including:

  • “Why Eclipses Occur and Archeoastronomy” – A free hour-ling presentation by the Astronomy Club of Akron speaking on April 2 at 7 p.m. at the New Community Center.
  • Eclipse Edition-Pop-Up Book Club - A pop-up book club to discuss Stephen King's "Dolores Claiborne" on April 3 at 4 p.m. at the Streetsboro Library.  
  • Teen Galaxy Crafts Day Design galaxy-themed crafts on April 5 at 3 p.m. at the Streetsboro Library.
  • Jewelry Making: Solar System BraceletMake a solar system bracelet on April 6 at 2 p.m. at the Streetsboro Library.

With the Eclipse only a few weeks away, make sure to be prepared

The countdown to the Solar Eclipse is on, here's what to expect at Eclipse Fest

