Streetsboro to host 'Total Eclipse in the Park' April 8

Streetsboro is one of the many cities in Northeast Ohio that will be in totality for the April 8 Solar Eclipse.

The city will be hosting a "Total Eclipse in the Park" from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Streetsboro City Park.

It will have food trucks, live DJ entertainment, children’s craft activities, 88.9FM WSTB live remote broadcasts, and free viewing glasses, plus the first 250 people will receive free grab bags.

Streetsboro has also planned multiple Eclipse events leading up to April 8 including:



“Why Eclipses Occur and Archeoastronomy” – A free hour-ling presentation by the Astronomy Club of Akron speaking on April 2 at 7 p.m. at the New Community Center.

Eclipse Edition-Pop-Up Book Club - A pop-up book club to discuss Stephen King's "Dolores Claiborne" on April 3 at 4 p.m. at the Streetsboro Library.

