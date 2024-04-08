Total Solar Eclipse means big business for wineries, breweries in NEO

GENEVA, Ohio — Local small business owners and restaurants are reaping the benefits and cashing in big time when it comes to the Total Solar Eclipse.

From themed menus to specialized products—it means big business just about everywhere.

The Total Solar Eclipse has put Northeast Ohio on the map, enticing visitors from near and far.

For sister and brother Carmel and Nick Ferrante, business is booming in Ohio's Wine Country for the Total Solar Eclipse.

"Everybody wants to be a part of this," Nick Ferrante, Owner and Wine Maker at Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, said.

They're stocked and loaded at Ferrante Winery and Ristorante in Geneva, Ohio.

Wine is obviously on the mind.

"We decided to make a white which is a Riesling and a red which is a Red Blend," Nick Ferrante said.

They have sold more than 7,200 bottles of his Total Solar Eclipse red and white table wines, with no signs of stopping.

"I've made about 300 cases of each of these wines," Ferrante said.

They launched the product back in February, attached some protective solar eclipse glasses to the bottle and it's been out of this world praise ever since.

"They love it. They are coming from all over. They come and buy our eclipse fun things. Our wine. They're so excited," Carmel Ferrante, Owner of Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, said.

"Been about seven to eight months of just planning on what we're gonna do, what do we have to offer. How are we gonna make it the ultimate experience," Alyssa Ollis, Ferrante's Marketing Director, said.

Coming off of the Total Solar Eclipse wine trail weekend, there's also the Total Solar Eclipse branded coffee, cute sun and moon earrings, t-shirts, and so much more.

Typically, Ferrante's is closed on Mondays.

However, they're opening up from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with some special updated menu items and a cocktail for the historic event.

They're also offering a front-row seat of the view.

"We have an excuse to stay open! We have an excuse for everyone to visit us," Ollis said.

Chef Kelly added The Casa de Luna Ravioli and an Out of This World Filet Mignon to Ferrante's menu for the day.

Behind the bar—Ferrant did a little mixology one-on-one with her special Lunar 8 Cocktail, an ode to April 8.

It's a combination of vodka, club soda, Moscato and orange juice.

With a little shake and a drop of a fruit disc made of strawberries, blackberries and red raspberries—magic happens before your eyes.

"As it melts—it will look like the eclipse," Ferrante said.

Over at the beloved Great Lakes Brewing Company in Ohio City, they're taking full advantage of the historic celebration both outside and inside.

"I think we have one of the best patios in Cleveland, so it'll be a great spot to watch the eclipse. And we have a great event here open to the public," Marissa DeSantis, Brand Marketing Manager Great Lakes Brewing Company, said.

The special viewing party on the patio at Cleveland's Original Craft Brewery will feature live music, food and the ultimate star of the show fan, a favorite special edition beer.

Doors open at noon.

"This is our vanilla blackout stout. We kinda added the vanilla to give that play of light and dark to sort of play off the way the eclipse is gonna look," DeSantis said.

The commemorative cans feature eclipse-inspired artwork with the iconic Cleveland Script sign and have been flying off the shelves in the gift shop and at area retailers.

For the big day—it will be served on tap, along with their special In the Path of Totality: 3:13 p.m. Schwarzbier as part of the Simons Foundation’s In the Path of Totality brewery partnership.

DeSantis says to sip that vanilla blackout stout slowly. You want to remember this moment, after all!

"A big event and a big beer. It's 10.5%. Oh my gosh! It's an imperial stout so that alcohol level is appropriate for that style," DeSantis said.

Regardless of your chosen destination— officials say get there early.

Consider making reservations and prepare for additional wait times.

For more information on the Great Lakes event, click here