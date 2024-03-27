Total Solar Eclipse – Who’s in and who’s out?

The good news about this upcoming solar eclipse is that everyone in the lower 48 states will experience some sort of eclipse, whether it’s a partial solar eclipse or the total eclipse that will go right over Northeast Ohio.

But not everyone, even in northern Ohio, will be under the veil of totality.

There is a hard line between those in northern Ohio who will experience totality and those who will see the skies go completely dark for a few minutes.

News 5 Communities below then yellow line will not be in the path of totality and won't experience a total solar eclipse.

Northeast Ohio cities and towns, including Youngstown, Alliance, Canton, most of Stark County, Brewster, Millersburg, and other communities all the way down to Columbus, are just outside the totality area.

Residents in those communities who want to experience totality won’t have far to go. Canton residents need only drive about five minutes north to Green to be in the path of totality.

