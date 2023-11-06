Solon adds guidelines to outdoor patios and dining areas to increase safety

SOLON, Ohio — Solon city leaders tell News 5 they've added more guidelines for local restaurants with outdoor patios and dining areas where they can monitor drivers' speed when they're approaching these settings.

"The most recent ordinance and code update was getting those regulations in place so that when businesses want to continue coming in for these, as we've seen an increase in businesses wanting these, that they have regulations they can fall back on and items to look for, on how to maintain safety for residents in those areas," said Solon Planning Department Senior Planner Nick Parks.

Senior Planner Nick Parks and Councilman Macke Bentley say the city introduced these measures after having several incidents where drivers drove their cars into buildings.

"It kind of highlighted that this could happen anywhere, so if we do have places where people are going to be sitting, and vehicles are going to be around that we, we need to make them as safe as possible," said Bentley.

Since passing this ordinance, Bentley says that they've been receiving more interest from local businesses who want to add outdoor patios and dining areas, so he and Yours Truly Owner Art Shibley are hopeful this will help the solon grow.

"Everyone I've talked to is excited to do it, and restaurateurs are excited to, to be able to have this option, a safe option for them to expand their businesses," said Bentley.

"I think it's great, and part of the reason they're doing it is they want the city to be more walkable and rideable on bikes and that sort of thing, so again, it's an advantage for the city to have this," said Shibley.

At Yours Truly in Solon, there is plenty of space for customers to dine in.

Whether sitting or coming outside, Shibley says these extra spaces have helped bring in more customers since opening several years ago.

"People like to have that feeling of being outside and having the sunshine on them when you might not get that in the inside dining area; it's a free feeling.

Shibley says having indoor and outdoor patios helps to boost business.

"It's like a billboard when you see people out there; they know you're a busy restaurant," said Shibley.