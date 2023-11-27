Solon man charged with murder for father's death

Solon Police arrested a 32-year-old man last week in connection with his father's homicide, according to a news release from the department.

The man is charged with aggravated murder for the death of his 61-year-old father and is currently being held in Solon Jail.

Solon Police said officers responded to the 34700 block of Sherwood Drive just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 22 after the victim's wife found her husband called 911.

When officers arrived, the victim's wife, the suspect and his other 21-year-old son were at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had spent the night at the home and struck the victim with an object.

Authorities said the 32-year-old is believed to be the only suspect in the case, and there is no threat to the community as he is in custody.

Solon detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.