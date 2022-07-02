SOLON, Ohio — A crash in Solon on Friday night on US-422 eastbound resulted in one woman dead, two children hurt and a man arrested, according to a press release from the Solon Police Department.

When officers were driving back to Solon from an unrelated assignment, they noticed a black Jeep with no tail lights swerving on I-480 eastbound near I-271, the release said.

After stopping the car on the side of the interstate, the officers suspected a possible OVI and requested assistance from Warrensville Heights officers. While Solon police were waiting for their backup to arrive, the driver—who had one woman and two children in the vehicle—fled the scene, the release said.

The two original officers involved attempted to find the driver on I-271, but were unsuccessful. However, a third officer saw the vehicle crash on the side of US-422 eastbound, near Harper Road, according to the release.

At the scene of the crash, the woman was ejected from the vehicle and the male driver was found. The driver was arrested by the officer, the release said.

The woman, 26, was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. The children, ages 1 and 5 years old, were also transported for treatment and are in stable condition, police said.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with involuntary vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree felony, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver and the woman are the children's parents, police said.

The matter remains under investigation. Further information will be released when the driver is formally charged and the family is notified, police said.

