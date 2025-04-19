Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Solon police investigating hit-skip that seriously injured a bicyclist

Cuyahoga County
News 5
Cuyahoga County
Posted

The Solon Police Department is investigating a hit-skip crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Friday on Miles Road near Miles Farmers Market, according to the Solon Police Department.

The crash happened between 4:45 and 5 p.m., and police said, based on evidence, that the car is a dark-colored late-model Honda Civic.

Police said the car will have damage to the passenger side mirror and may have additional damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.