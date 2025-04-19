Solon police investigating hit-skip that seriously injured a bicyclist

The Solon Police Department is investigating a hit-skip crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Friday on Miles Road near Miles Farmers Market, according to the Solon Police Department.

The crash happened between 4:45 and 5 p.m., and police said, based on evidence, that the car is a dark-colored late-model Honda Civic.

Police said the car will have damage to the passenger side mirror and may have additional damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.