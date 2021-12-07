Solon police release video of pursuit that turned deadly

SOLON, Ohio — Solon police released video Tuesday of the police chases that ended with the crash the killed an 85-year-old woman.

Five clips of body camera and dash-camera video were released in response to an open records request by News 5 Investigators.

The video begins with a Solon police officer appearing to follow a blue Ford Fusion as it pulled into a driveway around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said that car was reported stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland the day before.

In the recording, the driver of the Fusion appears to turn around in the driveway, then pulls out, heading east on Solon Road.

The police officer turns on his siren, but the driver doesn't stop. Instead, he appeared to speed away.

Eventually, the car disappeared from the officer's view and the chase appeared to end.

But Solon police then receive word officers from another department were chasing the same car back toward Solon.

On the recordings, Solon police officers head back to where the first chase began.

One officer pulled off the road near the intersection of Solon Road and Erico Drive.

Another officer continued farther east on Solon Road and spotted the car speeding along the section of the road where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

"It's coming right at you," the officer radioed to another officer. "It's got one headlight. He's doing about 80, swerving in my lane."

Seconds later, the Fusion appeared on the dash camera video of an officer who police said deployed Stop Sticks in an effort to deflate the car's tires.

The video doesn't show what happened next, but in the recording, the brief sound of screeching tires is followed by a crash.

Solon police said the driver attempted to avoid the Stop Sticks and hit two other cars, injuring the drivers and killing 85-year-old Sally Schultz of Chagrin Falls.

Police said Schultz was a passenger in one of the cars the Fusion hit.

A report released by Solon police blacked out many of the details of the case including the names of the 19-year-old and 20-year-old police said were inside the stolen car.

Investigators said both men will face charges.

