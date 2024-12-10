Some Akron City Council members speak out on shooting death of Jazmir Tucker

AKRON, Ohio — Outside Akron City Hall on Monday, loud chants could be heard from dozens of people calling for justice for Jazmir Tucker as well as accountability from the Akron Police Department.

“It’s not about getting justice. It’s not about that. It’s about killing people and making a statement,” said one protestor.

Meanwhile, just upstairs on City Hall’s third floor, dozens of people stood in solidarity for the number of minutes they said Jazmir Tucker lay on the ground.

“In this season where many parents are looking to see what toy would their child would like for Christmas, Jazmir’s mother is looking to see what coffin will fit her 15-year-old son,” said another protestor.

A few protestors even called out some city council members and leaders for remaining silent, believing they should be standing in solidarity with Jazmir Tucker.

“Y’all wonder why us youth don’t trust y’all to police. Justice for Jazmir Tucker. I am Jazmir Tucker,” said one protestor.

But multiple council members, including Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville, did not shy away from sharing their thoughts once council completed business.

“When officers do the right thing, we should commend them. They should be celebrated. But when they do the opposite, we need to hold them accountable,” said Sommerville.

Councilwoman Linda F.R. Omobien asked for more support from Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police.

“I want the FOP to join us in helping us train our officers, update their training,” said Omobien.

In the meantime, Councilwoman Jan Davis and Councilman Eric Garrett called for Akron Mayor Shammas Malik to fire Officer Devon Fields, who News 5 has confirmed as the officer involved with Jazmir Tucker’s death.

“I’m going to call for Mayor Malik to be radical. Officer Fields needs to be terminated,” said Davis.

While City Council Vice President Jeff Fusco agrees there are more questions than answers, he also said the officer has certain rights.

“Even if you wear a blue uniform, you have due process,” said Fusco.

Akron FOP President Brian Lucey also spoke during council’s meeting, asking for the public’s patience as the investigation continues.

“However, I must also make it clear that any threats, intimidation or attacks on our officers will not be tolerated,” said Lucey.

Some council members said they plan to continue applying pressure on Malik’s administration.