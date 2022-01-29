Some residents of East Cleveland’s Crystal Tower still don’t have heat

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 has reported on the struggles at East Cleveland’s Crystal Tower Apartment complex for weeks. Earlier this month, residents went days without working heat.

While contractors have been out throughout the week working on the heat, and many in the complex have heat restored, some still do not.

Delzora Smith said her heat went back on this week, but it only works occasionally and, at times, doesn’t blow hot or even warm air.

“I’m just praying everyday that it don’t go out anymore,” she said. “I wake up like, ‘Oh my God, why is it so cold in here?’ You’re checking the thermostat and everything’s good but no, no heat. We shouldn't have to suffer like that.”

Renee White hasn’t had heat in her unit since October.

“Some people still have heat, some people don’t. It’s not fixed for everyone,” she said. “If I go in the kitchen, it’s cold, the living room, cold, the bathroom, cold. it got so bad that I couldn't take it anymore.”

White has resorted to spending the nights at her cousin’s home and when she is at her apartment, she has space heaters on.

“I have high electric bills. I’m getting, you know, $300 bills for one month. My bill has never been like that,” she said. “I'm still trying to figure out how to pay those electricity bills.”

She said she has called Odin Properties, the Pennsylvania-based company that owns Crystal Towers, but they have told her to contact the property manager on site.

“The blinds are closed and nobody answers the phone. It’s like your backed up against the wall, something has to give,” she said.

White hopes to meet with an attorney to break her current lease.

A spokesperson from Odin Properties told News 5 “My understanding after following up with staff tonight is that the building heating is fully operational. If any resident is having an issue, we are asking them to contact the management office so that we can follow up on it. We resolved many issues that were raised by residents this week.”

A spokesperson from East Cleveland’s Building and Housing Department said city inspectors were on-site on Wednesday and the city issued a 24-hour warning for the property via mail. If Crystal Towers fails to fully restore heat, it would then have to face a court hearing.

But when News 5 asked if city inspectors would be back over the weekend to check on the heat situation, that spokesperson said no, probably Monday.

East Cleveland officials’ lack of reaction is disheartening to White.

“Come on now, make sure your people in your community are okay,” she said.

In the meantime, if you find yourself in a situation where you do not have heat, a place to stay, a warm meal or need legal assistance, United Way is here to help.

Michelle Snowden works with United Way in Cuyahoga County, she said even if you're not sure if 2-1-1 can help, call and they'll make sure you get connected to resources that can assist in your needs.

"Let's work it out, let's figure out what you qualify for, and let's do what we can to get you a warm place to stay or give you some food to eat," she said. "We have an amazing team of people that are going to be very compassionate and understanding When you feel like you're helpless and you don't know where to turn, I can just really I cannot emphasize enough just call 2-1-1."

