Some Strongsville students to have mandatory drug testing, school district says

The Strongsville City School District has implemented a new drug testing policy that will be mandatory for some students.

The decision comes after the district met with staff and parent focus groups. The district said it acknowledges reactions from some parents have been "mixed."

According to the district, students in sixth to twelfth grades who are in sports, participate in extracurricular activities or have driving privileges will be required to have testing done by Great Lakes Biomedical. The company will test for THC, alcohol, nicotine and others "as part of the district's discretion," school officials said.

Any student who tests positive will "have the option to enter a diversion program to provide education and support," the district said. Students who choose not to enter the program could have their driving privileges or participation in school activities revoked. Additionally, there are "escalating penalties" for students who fail a drug test multiple times.

However, the policy, adopted on Aug. 1, states that no students would be suspended, expelled or penalized academically for testing positive.

"The program aims to support students rather than punish them, addressing the rise in substance use observed in recent years. Test results will remain private and protected, not recorded in the student’s file or permanent record. Certified positive tests will not result in student suspensions or expulsions, and no student will be penalized academically for testing positive for banned substances," the district said.

Strongsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba said the goal of mandatory drug testing is designed to promote healthier choices and help parents who have children battling substance abuse issues.

“This drug testing program for Strongsville City Schools provides for the health, safety, and general well-being of our students. It encourages them to remain drug-free and provides a legitimate reason to combat peer pressure and to refuse drugs. This is another way in which we can partner with parents and families to support our students in making healthy choices for future success. We are all in this together to do the best we can for our kids in Strongsville,” Ryba said.

You can read the full drug testing policy below:

Drug testing in schools has been a topic discussed for many years. Back in 2022, Hudson High School implemented voluntary drug testing for students.

