Something stinks in the Wakeman sewers, but officials say not to worry

An automated emergency message sent to Wakeman residents Thursday evening had some concerned, but officials say there is nothing to worry about.

The message stated, "ATTENTION WAKEMAN RESIDENTS! If you smell an odor of diesel fuel or kerosene in your basement, contact 911 immediately."

We spoke to the director of the Huron County Emergency Management Agency, Art Mead, about it and we were told an investigation by the county, the EPA and the Wakeman Fire District shows no environmental hazard.

Meade said there is a smell of used motor oil or kerosene coming from the sewers.

"We're just trying to figure out what it is," Meade said.

Crews continue to investigate.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.