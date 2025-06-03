Sophia's Smile 5K marks 10 years of helping families provide lasting tributes to children they've lost

MEDINA, Ohio — For the last decade, Sophia’s Smile has helped families across the area purchase headstones following the sudden death of a child.

The nonprofit has brought hope and healing to dozens of grieving families in honor of Sophia Miller.

Sophia stood out in every way, growing up in a fun farm family.

“She loved that chicken costume. Loved it,” said Alicia Hornbeck, Sophia’s mother, as she pointed to a picture in her home. “She wanted to wear it all the time."

Alicia Hornbeck Sophia Miller wearing her favorite chicken costume.

Sophia, Hornbeck’s only girl, had red hair and a big personality.

“Sophia was just the light to everything,” Hornbeck said. “So much just love. She was persnickety. She was feisty. She was fearless. She wanted to be exactly like her four brothers."

In 2012, everything changed in an instant. A family friend leaving Sophia’s home was unaware that she was nearby and accidentally struck her.

Sophia was airlifted to Akron Children’s Hospital, but the two-year-old didn’t survive.

“I’m sure you just sense her in all sorts of different ways as you’ve continued on as a mom and now a grandmother. She’s never lost?” I asked Hornbeck.

“Never. She’s always with us,” Hornbeck said.

Sophia’s captivating smile made others smile too.

Alicia Hornbeck Sophia with her mother.

“Whether it was talking about her red hair, whether it was talking about how beautiful she was (or) how little she was with four big brothers,” Hornbeck said.

The smiles are what inspired Hornbeck to launch the nonprofit Sophia’s Smile, along with the 5K race and one-mile walk. Saturday, June 14 is the 10th annual event starting at 9 a.m. at Buckeye Woods Park in Medina. Registration is still open.

Sophia's Smile The 5K race and one-mile walk is Saturday, June 14.

“She (Sophia) shines through her mom,” said Tara Shaum, who lives in Morrow County.

Sophia's Smile provided support to her family after the loss of her son, Colby

“Colby Roger… and his nickname was 'Colby cheese,’” Shaum said with a laugh, as she talked about her son, who died in 2017.

Tara Shaum Colby Hildreth died in 2017. He loved football, dreamed of serving in the U.S. Army and had an ear for country music.

“The rock came right out of the quarry, and the back is raw,” Shaum said. "I wouldn't have been able to get the stone for my son that I felt like he deserved—it was my last gift to him—if it wasn't for Sophia."

Colby’s headstone features an etched photo of him on his favorite lawnmower, accompanied by words of faith below.

Tara Shaum Colby's headstone features an etched photoed of him on his favorite lawnmower and words of faith.

Colby was 14 when he died, just days after his mom said he was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

“Everybody called him the gentle giant,” Shaum said.

Colby loved football, dreamed of serving in the U.S. Army, and had an ear for country music.

“Johnny Cash was his favorite singer,” Shaum said.

Tara Shaum Colby Hildreth was known as the gentle giant.

Sophia’s Smile has proved to her and Hornbeck that blessings and friendships can come from heartache.

“I don’t even have words to put how grateful I am that I know her,” Shaum said of Hornbeck. “Before I even met her, I was able to just send her a text and say, ‘I don't know that I can take a shower today.’ And she just knew what to say."

In the 10 years, Sophia’s Smile and proceeds from the race have helped several dozen families across Northeast Ohio, the state, and even out of state to purchase headstones.

“I'm doing this because this is what people do,” Hornbeck said. “This is the right thing to do, and it's to remember my Sophia.”

Hornbeck said families have learned about Sophia’s Smile through word of mouth and social media.

“We have helped many, many families that have lost (children) many years ago—64 years ago, 36 years ago…” Hornbeck said. “There's not a time frame when you lose your child. People say, ‘36 years, how could you not afford a headstone?' Family. Disability. You know, job loss—life happens.”

She said no child, no human, should go without being known in this world.

“I don’t want families to go visit their children, people to walk around a cemetery, and not know there was a child that was in this world,” Hornbeck said. “Even if it was just brief, even if it was stillborn, they deserve to be known.”

As I spoke to Hornbeck, there was a delivery to her front porch. The medals for the 10th annual race arrived.

“It's a beautiful park. You run around the lake,” Hornbeck said. “If you can't run, we've got the one-mile walk. Kids. Pets. Everybody's welcome.”

In years past, there have been close to 200 runners.

“So, this year you would like to crack 200?” I asked Hornbeck.

“I’d love to,” she said. “I feel like I’ve started this. But it takes a village.”