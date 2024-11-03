South Euclid police investigating 2 shootings

The South Euclid Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred almost 10 minutes apart in South Euclid Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Okalona Road, police said.

Authorities say officers found a man with one gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to the scene to help investigators who were present.

Almost 10 minutes later, officers responded to another shooting in the 3800 block of Salisbury Road, South Euclid police said.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment, police said.

Authorities say a man was taken from the scene to police headquarters for questioning.

It is unknown whether the two incidents were related.

Police say an investigation is ongoing for both shootings, and officers are working to identify any suspects involved.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the South Euclid Police Department.