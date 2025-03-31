Special toddler-parent playgroup in Lake County helping both child and caregiver prepare for success

Once a week at the Kirtland Public Library, a playgroup called PLAY2LEARN Connection meets.

"That’s the whole idea is that children learn by playing," said Rocky Carroscia. "They learn by having fun!”

Carroscia, a developmental specialist, started the playgroup with Sheryl Kline after both retired from careers in special education.

The playgroup is for 2-year-old children who have an Individualized Family Service Plan with Early Intervention. It is free and facilitated by licensed professionals.

“All we do here is try to create a climate so that we can facilitate learning through different activities," said Carroscia. "By them imitating us, and by children being with other children because really they learn so much more from each other.”

They are providing tools for home and preparing for the preschool transition for both child and caregiver.

"It's one thing to tell a parent, 'Oh yeah, do this with your child,’ but when they’re here they can actually see what we’re doing and how we take all these fun activities and turn it into a teachable moment, I think that’s the biggest thing," said Carroscia.

"They're teaching me how to be a better great grandpa," smiled Rick Offak.

Offak, 71, brings his 2-and-a-half-year-old great-grandson, Landyn, to the playgroup.

"We just love him to death," smiled Offak.

Despite being decades older than everyone in the room, Offak had no problem keeping up with all the activities.

"If I bend over to sit on the floor or something, you’re going to need a crane to pick me up," he joked.

Offak said the socialization has been great for Landyn and that they’re both learning new things.

He said it isn't easy being a caregiver at this age, but it is so rewarding.

"When we put him to bed at night we just crash," Offak said about he and his wife.

So busy. So curious. So much to do. The goal of the playgroup is to help teach fun ways to learn and grow through play, like at one of the many stations where the kids and caregivers were playing with cars and soapy suds.

"It's not just like the one hour a week, you’re going home and continuing to do these things with them to help them grow and do better," said Joelle Johnson.

Her son, Rhys, is working to overcome gross motor delays.

"In the first week he wouldn’t sit for any of the circle times," she said.

But now, he's participating and making a lot of gains in the 10-week session.

Johnson, a mother of three with her fourth on the way, said access to a playgroup like this is critical.

"Because if you're able to get them around other kids who are doing things that they’re struggling with, then it rubs off on them," she said.

That is the power of play, said Carroscia, and the "why" behind it all.

"Seeing the progress," she said. "Seeing the joy on their faces when they do something for the first time and they’re proud of themselves. Seeing their parents and the joy on their faces! I think it’s just a combination of things. Watching life through a child’s eyes!"

Offak said he's grateful for the playgroup and time with Landyn.

"It's amazing what these ladies do," he said.

It takes a village to build bright futures for our children.

"He means so much to us it isn’t funny," he said about Landyn and how much the entire family adores him.

While the library donates the space and parents and families do make donations at the end of the sessions, the PLAY2LEARN Connection playgroup is a nonprofit that relies on donations to keep them going and support their mission.