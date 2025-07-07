Specialized 'trackchair' helps Parma man with cerebral palsy explore Cleveland Metroparks

A trail challenge is taking place right here at the Cleveland Metroparks, and a new wheelchair is available for rent, helping individuals with disabilities explore the park system.

A mother and son from Parma have already completed the challenge, serving as an example of how people of all abilities can get out, get active, and enjoy nature.

The goal of the challenge is to complete 10 trails in 10 different Metroparks by July 31.

The park system features more than 300 miles of trails across 18 reservations, including a mix of paved, all-purpose ADA-accessible trails and natural-surface trails. This is where the all-terrain Action Trackchair comes in.

The Trackchair helps people like Zac Kraley, 29, safely enjoy a larger area of the Metroparks.

“We can be like everybody else and go explore new avenues; learn, grow, it’s good for your mental health,” said Chris Markulik, Zac’s mom.

Zac and his mom enjoy getting out on the trails together, such as at Garfield Park Reservation. Zac has cerebral palsy, which is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture, according to the CDC. Zac is nonverbal but uses a special device to help him communicate.

We asked Zac if he liked using the Action Trackchair, which allowed him to go off-roading.

He used his communication device to respond, “Yes!”

This is the Metroparks’ first full season with the Trackchair that’s free to reserve at Garfield Park Reservation, on select Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., thanks to grants from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation and the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

It is not just the Action Trackchair. There's also a GRIT Freedom Chair (a manual chair) that’s free to reserve as well.

Additionally, Cleveland Metroparks offers a wide range of adaptive programming, including kayaking, fishing, mindfulness hikes, and camp cooking. CLICK HERE for more info.

“In this beautiful place, someone can bring their wheelchair up transfer on this accessible dock and easily launch into a kayak and have fun paddling out here in nature,” said Rachel Nagle, outdoor recreation manager for Cleveland Metroparks.

Nagle said they have trained staff and a licensed occupational therapist to assist.

“Our deepest goal is that everyone can experience Cleveland Metroparks whatever your ability, whatever your skill level,” she said.

“I’m living my best life by helping him live his best life,” said Markulik.

Markulik said the adaptive programming helps both her and Zac build community and friendships and feel included.

“It’s just the best ever,” she said about seeing Zac try new things.

Along with having fun outdoors, Zac was excited to talk about another passion: The Jonas Brothers.

“He loves everything about them,” said his mom. “His favorite is Nick.”

Zac listened to their songs while out on the trail in the Trackchair and said he can’t wait to see them in concert this fall.

“Downtown Cleveland – excited,” he said multiple times through his communication device during the interview about attending the Jonas Brothers’ concert on Nov. 11 at Rocket Arena. He had a big smile on his face each time he mentioned it.

New this year, the Cleveland Metroparks is offering adaptive scholarships for individuals and organizations. CLICK HERE to learn more.