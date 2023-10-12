Watch Now
Spooky Pooch Parade set for Saturday afternoon in Lakewood

Posted at 4:56 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 16:56:36-04

The annual Spooky Pooch Parade returns to Lakewood this Saturday for its 15th year.

The parade kicks off the Spooky Pooch Festival, which runs from 12:30 to 3:30 at Madison Park. The parade is scheduled to start around 2 p.m.

Judges will determine what dogs have the best costumes and then announce a winner around 3:15 p.m. They will consider the following categories: Best Pooch and Child, Best Pooch and Adult, Best Pooch and Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show.

The Best of Show winner will get a 1-year supply of dog food, courtesy of Pet's General Store.

Pre-registration for the parade is $10, and day-of registration is $15. The festival is free.

CLICK HERE for more information, as well as dog registration.

