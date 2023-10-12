Spooky Pooch Parade set for Saturday afternoon in Lakewood

The annual Spooky Pooch Parade returns to Lakewood this Saturday for its 15th year.

The parade kicks off the Spooky Pooch Festival, which runs from 12:30 to 3:30 at Madison Park. The parade is scheduled to start around 2 p.m.

Judges will determine what dogs have the best costumes and then announce a winner around 3:15 p.m. They will consider the following categories: Best Pooch and Child, Best Pooch and Adult, Best Pooch and Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show.

The Best of Show winner will get a 1-year supply of dog food, courtesy of Pet's General Store.

Pre-registration for the parade is $10, and day-of registration is $15. The festival is free.

