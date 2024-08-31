Spotted lanternflies spark concern for wineries across Northeast Ohio

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — All is calm at the Blind Squirrel Winery in Chagrin Falls.

However, the owners told News 5 they’re on high alert after receiving warnings about spotted lanternflies, which could negatively impact their business.

“It’s kind of hitting home,” said Blind Squirrel Winery owner Bill Delgado.

Tucked away in this cozy woodland area, Delgado said the calmness of nature invites people to relax while casually enjoying a glass of wine at the Blind Squirrel Winery in Chagrin Falls.

“We just always enjoyed the environment,” said Delgado. “Folks have found us and brought other folks and just enjoyed the atmosphere.”

Having been in business for five years, Delgado said he and his family are new to the game, so they’ve been working hard not to let anyone, or anything like spotted lanternflies, get in their way.

“It’s going to be something that we’ll all have to deal with on one end of the wine-making process or another,” said Delgado.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the first sighting of spotted lanternflies happened in Pennsylvania around 2014.

Then, in 2021, Brian Baldridge said the pests worked their way into Ohio, where they are now sparking concern several years later.

“They are not dangerous to humans, you know, there are no worries from that standpoint, but, you know, they really go after kind of their favorite appetites, leading them into the wine and grape industry, as far as those grapevines,” said Baldridge, who is the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

While Delgado said he hasn’t seen any evidence of the spotted lantern flies, he’s concerned about what this impact could mean since he receives his supply from distributors in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“I’m more concerned about their bottom-line and the investments that they have,” said Delgado.

“We’re really in kind of 12 counties have been identified in Ohio, but we know because they are Hitchhikers, they're going to move around a little bit, so we're going to keep the eye out,” said Baldridge.

Baldridge said there aren’t any plans to eradicate the spotted lantern flies, but he said they are easy to identify and can be squished.

“We’re hoping not to have to deal with the spotted lanternfly,” said Delgado.

The winery said they will remain diligent and report any findings.