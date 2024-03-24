Springfield Township Police looking for man who pushed woman from car during traffic stop

The Springfield Township Police Department is looking for a 58-year-old man who allegedly pushed a woman out of a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday and then drove off.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near The Office Motel on Massillon Road.

Authorities say that an officer spotted a Nissan Rogue leave the hotel and commit a moving violation. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and during that time, he saw the driver, later identified as Keith Edwards, strike a woman riding in the SUV with him and then forcibly push her out of the vehicle.

The officer terminated the pursuit before the suspect could "subject the public with his reckless driving," the department said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the woman wasn't harmed during the altercation.

Police are currently looking for Edwards. He's been charged with willful fleeing, a third-degree felony. He also has several outstanding warrants for numerous departments around Stark County.

Anyone with information regarding Edwards's whereabouts is asked to call Springfield Township Police at 330-733-1061.

"Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the safety of our community," Police said.