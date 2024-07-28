The Springfield Township Police Department is asking for the public's help after an unknown man threw an "explosive device" at a house in the 3000 block of Avis Road earlier this week.

According to police, no one was injured, and the house wasn't damaged. The incident was caught on a security camera— you can watch below:

Springfield Township police looking for man who threw 'explosive device' at home

Police said that this is the same home someone threw a rock through the window earlier this month.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Brian Troyer at 330-734-4106. You can also email a tip in.