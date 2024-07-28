Watch Now
Springfield Township police looking for man who threw 'explosive device' at home

Springfield Township Police Department
The Springfield Township Police Department is asking for the public's help after an unknown man threw an "explosive device" at a house in the 3000 block of Avis Road earlier this week.

According to police, no one was injured, and the house wasn't damaged. The incident was caught on a security camera— you can watch below:

Police said that this is the same home someone threw a rock through the window earlier this month.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Brian Troyer at 330-734-4106. You can also email a tip in.

