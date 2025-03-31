St. Baldrick's Foundation foundation hosts head shaving event, raises money for kids with cancer

The St. Baldrick's Foundation, a local grassroots effort, hosted a fundraising event for kids with cancer Sunday afternoon.

Family and friends of two boys, in particular, rallied around them and shaved their heads to raise money.

The foundation's goal was to raise $15,000. According to the website, they raised more than $17,000.

Around 25 people shaved their heads and donated their hair to Dream a Wig, a local establishment that makes wigs for cancer patients at Cleveland Clinic Children's.

Dr. Rabi Hann, chair of the division of Hematology and Oncology at Cleveland Clinic, told News 5 that events like this one allow people to support their family and show their support.

"It is the way we can support our kids and family. This is the way we tell them, we tell every child, 'You are not alone' by shaving our heads by volunteering. We come as a whole community to tell our kids you are not fighting alone."

There was also a silent auction that featured items from businesses across Northeast Ohio, and Barrio's food truck donated 10% of the proceeds they made Sunday.