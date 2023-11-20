St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Westlake hosting 7th annual 'We Care' Christmas Toy Drive

Mark your calendar. Later this week, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Westlake will host its 7th annual "We Care" Christmas Toy Drive starting on Friday, with proceeds benefiting underprivileged children across Northeast Ohio.

The school is partnering with Building Hope in the City (BHIC) to take the donated toys and spread Christmas cheer by sending them to low-income families with children who could use some Yuletide joy. So far, the toy drives have provided gifts to more than 2,000 kids.

The toy drive starts on Friday and goes through Sunday. Donations can be dropped off at the school, located at 27993 Detroit Road, Westlake.