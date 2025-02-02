Staff, incarcerated individuals potentially exposed to airborne substance in Lorain Correctional Institute

Several staff members and incarcerated individuals were potentially exposed to an unknown airborne substance Saturday night at the Lorain Correctional Institute, according to the Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

A News 5 photographer was on the scene and could see the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lorain County HAZMAT team and local fire departments at the facility.

Around 9 p.m., nine staff members and three incarcerated individuals started to exhibit symptoms such as headaches, nausea and dizziness, the DRC said.

The unit where they were exposed was evacuated, and those individuals relocated to other areas of the facility.

The Lorain County HAZMAT team decontaminated the affected area.

No one required Narcan after the potential exposure.

The DRC said all individuals possibly exposed were taken to an outside hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Officials from the local EMA and LifeCare Ambulance were also on site.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.