Stark County Sheriff and State Fire Marshal investigating fatal Plain Township fire

A fire in Plain Township on Easter is under investigation after one person was found dead in the home by firefighters.
According to the Plain Township Fire Department, it happened around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street NE.
When firefighters responded to the home minutes later, they found it fully engulfed by flames.
Firefighters entered the building through a bedroom on the first floor. A resident was found dead inside the home. Their name has not been released.
The fire department said crews were able to knock down the fire around 6:40 a.m. and remained on scene until 11 a.m.
The Stark County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office were called in to help investigate the case.
