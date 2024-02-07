State fire officials ask public for tips to find Warren arsonist; $5,000 reward offered

The State Fire Marshall's Office is asking for the public's help to find the individual responsible for setting a blaze that destroyed a vacant home over the weekend.

According to fire officials, an unknown person torched a house in the 200 block of Atlantic Street NW around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.

It's the second time that home was put to flame over the last year, authorities said. The first time it went up in flames was in June 2023. In that instance, the home was occupied.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the State Fire Marshal's Tip Line: 1-800-589-2728.