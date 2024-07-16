Steels Corners Bridge closure to impact Blossom concert-goers, commuters

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Concert enthusiasts heading to Blossom Music Center this summer, brace yourselves.

Beginning July 22, the Steels Corners Bridge will close to eastbound traffic for 90 days, pending favorable weather conditions.

The closure coincides with a packed concert schedule, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers next week, followed by Hozier and Thirty Seconds to Mars in August.

The Summit County Engineer's office has announced that the bridge will undergo significant renovations, including the replacement of expansion joints, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, and replacing the approach guardrail.

The estimated cost for these upgrades is just over $1 million, largely funded by a Local Major Bridge Program grant.

At 1,000 feet, Steels Corners Bridge is the largest bridge in Summit County. While concert-goers traveling westbound to Blossom Music Center will not experience any disruptions, those heading southbound after the shows will need to follow a detour.

To navigate around the closure, motorists should travel approximately 1.5 miles north on Wyoga Lake Road, then turn right onto Season Road.

This detour will affect not just concert attendees but also local residents and businesses.

