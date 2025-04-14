Watch Now
Step Forward offers support amid economic strain

In the midst of economic uncertainty, many families continue to feel the pressure.
In the midst of economic uncertainty, many families continue to feel the pressure. Step Forward wants you to know the support available for those in need.

Step Forward's percentage of income payment plus program provides assistance with certain utilities all year long. Through this plan, customers pay a fixed rate for gas and electric bills.

The organization said they are always prepared to meet the community's evolving needs.

"We're always on the front line of any kind of economic challenges, and so we stay at the ready. Our programs and services do help people, both on an empowerment level but also on a crisis level," said Jackie Boehnlein, vice president of community services at Step Forward.

CLICK HERE: for qualification requirements and the application.

