Stephen Vogt is doing something no Cleveland manager has done before

CLEVELAND — This time last year, Progressive Field was shut down for the year. The Guardians missed the postseason, and their longtime manager, Terry Francona, had formally announced his retirement.

Cleveland was on a hiring hunt for the first time in 11 years after sending off their winningest coach in club history.

“Hopefully, we can find a leader that’s aligned and shares similar beliefs and similar values but can help us grow and get better as an organization,” said Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti in October 2023.

That search resulted in hiring first-time manager Stephen Vogt, who was just two years removed from a 10-year MLB career.

“Finally, I am the young guy for one time in my career. I’ve always been the old guy,” Vogt joked at his introductory press conference that November.

No one could’ve possibly known then that Vogt would make history as a first-year manager. In September, he joined Francona as the only other skipper to lead Cleveland to the postseason in their first year. But Vogt kept going. He became the only Clevelander to win a playoff game in their first season in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tigers. The 7-0 victory was the largest by a rookie manager in MLB history. One week later, he became the only first-year Cleveland manager to win a playoff series after the Guardians beat the Tigers 7-3 in Game 5, advancing to the ALCS.

“Stephen’s been extraordinary. We wouldn’t be here without him. His steady leadership from day one, the environment he creates—it’s obvious the players love him and love playing for him,” Antonetti told News 5 exclusively in the clubhouse after the game.

But the work is not done yet. As Vogt leads the Guardians in pursuit of their first World Series title in 76 years, the club boasts two championships already. Cleveland won its first championship in 1920. Tris Speaker took over as manager the year prior, then led Cleveland to a championship in his first full season as skipper.

If Cleveland wants to add a third title to the resume, they’ll have to get through the New York Yankees in a best-of-seven series.

