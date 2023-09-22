Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Still not aliens - Starlink satellites pass over Ohio Thursday night

Thank you to everyone who sent photos and video of the strange string of lights in the sky over Northeast Ohio Thursday night. No, it wasn't aliens, UFOs or UAPs - it was the Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX, which provide global internet access to over 60 countries.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 11:42:27-04

If you looked up at the night sky Thursday night and saw a weird string of moving lights, don’t worry, it wasn’t aliens, it was the Starlink satellites passing overhead.

Many News 5 viewers sent photos and video of the lights, which were visible thanks to the clear skies. Many recent times, the satellites have been obscured by clouds over Northeast Ohio.

The Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX provide global internet access to over 60 countries.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.