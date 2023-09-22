Still not aliens - Starlink satellites pass over Ohio Thursday night

If you looked up at the night sky Thursday night and saw a weird string of moving lights, don’t worry, it wasn’t aliens, it was the Starlink satellites passing overhead.

Many News 5 viewers sent photos and video of the lights, which were visible thanks to the clear skies. Many recent times, the satellites have been obscured by clouds over Northeast Ohio.

The Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX provide global internet access to over 60 countries.