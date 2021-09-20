Stolen car crashes into gas meter at Euclid hospital; driver jumps in lake to evade officers, police say

EUCLID, Ohio — A stolen car crashed into a gas meter on the side of a building attached to the Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital Monday morning after a pursuit involving East Cleveland police; officials said the driver then jumped a lake in an attempt to evade officers.

The car was stolen near East 116th Street and Euclid Avenue some time before 2:30 a.m., and the owner of the vehicle was shot, confirmed Chief Scott Gardner with East Cleveland police.

The car was pursued by East Cleveland police until it crashed into the gas meter on the side of a building attached to the Euclid hospital, police confirmed. The gas has since been shut off.

Police said after the crash, the driver attempted to evade officers on foot by jumping and swimming into a lake.

East Cleveland police did not confirm whether or not the driver of the stolen vehicle was in custody.