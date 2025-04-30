Stop overspending on groceries! We're tracking prices at Northeast Ohio grocery stores

CLEVELAND — Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets—and that's exactly why we’re launching a new weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80 lean 20 fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

We'll bring you the best deals we find, highlight notable savings, and track changes week to week so you can make smart shopping choices—without wasting your money.

&lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22936070/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&gt;

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week. Those charts will start after week two of tracking.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week and the brands for easier shopping:

Meijer



Milk : $4.29 (Smith’s 2%)

: $4.29 (Smith’s 2%) Bread : $1.49 (Fresh and Soft Wheat Bread)

: $1.49 (Fresh and Soft Wheat Bread) Chicken : $2.69/lb (Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, Family Pack)

: $2.69/lb (Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, Family Pack) Beef : $3.99/lb (80/20 Ground Beef, Family Pack)

: $3.99/lb (80/20 Ground Beef, Family Pack) Eggs : $4.99 (Eggland’s Best; store brand $4.39 was out of stock)

: $4.99 (Eggland’s Best; store brand $4.39 was out of stock) Cereal: $1.89 (Toasted Oats)

Notable Deals:



General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios – $2.49

Sarah Lee or Brownberry Italian Bread – 2 for $5 (through Saturday, May 3, 2025)

Giant Eagle



Milk : $2.99 (Store Brand)

: $2.99 (Store Brand) Bread : $1.99 (Store Brand Wheat Bread)

: $1.99 (Store Brand Wheat Bread) Chicken : $5.49/lb (Pick 5 Deal)

: $5.49/lb (Pick 5 Deal) Beef : $5.99/lb (Ground Beef 80% Lean)

: $5.99/lb (Ground Beef 80% Lean) Eggs : $4.99 (Crystal Spring, 12 ct)

: $4.99 (Crystal Spring, 12 ct) Cereal: $2.99 (Toasted Oats)

Notable Deal:



Buy One Get One Free Nature’s Basket Chicken Breast – $7.29 (Starting Thursday, April 30, 2025)

Aldi



Milk : $2.99 (Friendly Farms 2%)

: $2.99 (Friendly Farms 2%) Bread : $1.49 (L’oven Fresh Split Top Wheat, 20 oz)

: $1.49 (L’oven Fresh Split Top Wheat, 20 oz) Chicken : $2.33/lb (Kirkwood Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast)

: $2.33/lb (Kirkwood Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast) Beef : $1.33 each (Ground Beef Patties, 4 ct)

: $1.33 each (Ground Beef Patties, 4 ct) Eggs : $4.95 (Goldhen)

: $4.95 (Goldhen) Cereal: $1.85 (Millville Crispy Oats)

Walmart



Milk : $2.73 (Great Value 2%)

: $2.73 (Great Value 2%) Bread : $1.42 (Great Value Wheat Bread)

: $1.42 (Great Value Wheat Bread) Chicken : $5.57/lb (Perdue Thin Sliced, No Antibiotics)

: $5.57/lb (Perdue Thin Sliced, No Antibiotics) Beef : $6.33/lb (Chuck Tray Pack)

: $6.33/lb (Chuck Tray Pack) Eggs : $4.97 (Large White, same price as Cage Free)

: $4.97 (Large White, same price as Cage Free) Cereal: $1.67 (Great Value Toasted O’s)

Heinen’s



Milk : $3.19 (Heinen’s 2%)

: $3.19 (Heinen’s 2%) Bread : $4.19 (Schwebel’s 100% Whole Wheat)

: $4.19 (Schwebel’s 100% Whole Wheat) Chicken : $1.41/lb (Gerber Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs)

: $1.41/lb (Gerber Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs) Beef : $0.73 each (1/3 lb. 80% Ground Beef Patties)

: $0.73 each (1/3 lb. 80% Ground Beef Patties) Eggs : $4.49 (Cage-Free, Grade A Large White)

: $4.49 (Cage-Free, Grade A Large White) Cereal: $4.49 (Heinen’s Organic Honey Nut O Rings)

Dave’s Market (44120)



Milk : $2.99 (Store Brand)

: $2.99 (Store Brand) Bread : $2.39 (Store Brand)

: $2.39 (Store Brand) Chicken : $3.99/lb (Store Brand)

: $3.99/lb (Store Brand) Beef : $5.99/lb (Store Brand)

: $5.99/lb (Store Brand) Eggs : $4.99 (Store Brand

: $4.99 (Store Brand Cereal: $4.99 (Honey OHs)

Notable Deal:



Buy One Get One Free on Wonder Bread – $3.99 value

From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals — we may even join you on your next grocery run.