Stow police search for 6 juveniles, 1 in Spider-Man mask, after resident window vandalized

The Stow Police Department is searching for six juveniles, including one who was wearing a Spiderman mask, who broke a Stow resident's window on Dec. 22.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say the juveniles broke the bedroom window of a home on Vira Road while the resident was home.

According to police, they believe that the juveniles are boys based on the video they have access to.

One of the juveniles can be seen with a red Spiderman mask and a red sweatshirt.

Stow Police Department

"Parents, as you can imagine we are concerned for not only the victims of this crime but also for the welfare of the juveniles who choose to engage in this type of activity. We need to speak with them," the department said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Olesinski at kolesinski@stow.oh.us, or School Resource Officer Childers at bchilders@stow.oh.us, or call 330-689-5700 and ask to speak with an officer.