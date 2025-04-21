Streetsboro man charged for attacking elderly family member on Easter with mallet, pushing her down stairs

A 57-year-old man is behind bars after Streetsboro police say he allegedly attacked a family member in her 70s by hitting her with a hand tool and pushing her down the stairs.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Leslie Drive.

According to Police Chief Tricia Wain, a man, who was later identified as the suspect, called 911 and reported that a woman at the home had fallen down the stairs, and an ambulance was needed.

"When the medics arrived, they found a situation not consistent with only a fall. Officers arrived and found the woman had been violently assaulted and pushed down a full flight of stairs," Wain wrote in a news release.

Officers at the scene spoke to the woman and learned that the caller allegedly hit her in the back of the head with a hand tool similar to a meat tenderizer or mallet and then pushed her down the stairs when she tried to escape, Wain said.

EMS transported the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was last known to be in serious condition.

The suspect was taken into custody on an attempted murder charge, Wain said. He is being held in the Portage County Jail.

Ohio BCI assisted Streetsboro police with processing the crime scene, according to Wain.