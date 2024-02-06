Strongsville man charged for fleeing from traffic stop and crashing into cruiser, police say

A 54-year-old Strongsville man is in jail Tuesday after police arrested him following a pursuit and crash that happened in Cuyahoga Heights.

He's been charged with fleeing/eluding, assault on a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It started just after midnight when Cleveland Heights officers attempted to pull over a car on East 71st Street for fictitious plates. Authorities said that the car fled the area and ended up on Granger Road.

Officers used stopsticks but were only partially successful. The car did a U-turn at Tuxedo and Granger roads in Brooklyn Heights, entered an oncoming lane of traffic, and then crashed into a Cuyahoga Heights Police cruiser, authorities said.

The driver tried to maneuver away from pursuing officers, crashing into two other cruisers in an attempt to escape. The driver was taken into custody after the car was surrounded.

The suspect and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then released. A CHPD officer was also treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities said the man will remain in jail until he has a bond hearing.