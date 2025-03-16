Students in Lakewood use skills, education to create solutions for those facing physical limitations

Engineering students at Saint Edward High School used their skills and education to address problems and create solutions for people who face physical limitations daily.

Students and professionals teamed up. Each team was dedicated to one person and learned about that person's challenges.

After getting to know the challenges, they worked to design and implement solutions.

They only had 48 hours to make it happen.

Breanna Sprenger, a youth challenge participant, talked about her project.

"My project is a wheelchair tray, so I can have my computer that sits on top of it, and then I can put my phone in my box as well as like my clicker for my apartment door," said Sprenger. "I drop things a lot, and I want to be able to, you know, keep my phone safe... keep my clicker safe, and also being able to use my laptop computer while being in my chair would be wonderful."

Luke Arra, team captain for Team Breanna, told News 5 how it felt to participate in the project.

"It feels pretty nice to be able to see... some skills that I've learned be put into use," said Arra. "Hopefully that brings a lot of joy and utility to Breanna."

The weekend began Friday and will end with a closing ceremony on Sunday.