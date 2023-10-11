Students interested in construction tour 'Home for the Holidays' house, which will be raffled for Make-A-Wish

AVON, Ohio — This year's holiday season is right around the corner, which means the yearly tradition to help make the wish of a child come true is well underway.

On Wednesday, students got to tour the Cleveland Home Builder's Association's Home for the Holidays house.

The students who were part of the tour are students who have expressed interest in exploring a career in construction. On Wednesday, they learned why this is a viable career path.

“Not everybody wants to be a mathematician or an accountant or a doctor, so it gives kids an opportunity who want to work with their hands to make a really good financial future for themselves,” said Darren Mancuso, a builder for the 2024 Home for the Holidays house.

“One day, I’m gonna have a house, and I want to know how to be able to fix it. Eventually, I want to maybe build my house, help build houses. I like building things. I like being hands-on,” said Tyler Lawicki, a junior at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School.

News 5 is a proud partner of Home for the Holidays with the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland and Make-A-Wish.

This year’s house is building built by Mancuso Homes in Avon. The 3,100 square-foot Modern European-style home will have four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

For the fourth year in a row, they will build and then raffle off a new home to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

The winner will be announced on News 5 on Dec. 31.

Tickets are on sale right now, starting at $100.

Click here for more information and to buy your tickets now.