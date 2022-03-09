Students use Women's History Month to help neighbors in need

CLEVELAND — The sound of zip ties and stories of strong women were heard in the shadows of the football stadium at Cleveland Central Catholic Wednesday morning.

Members of the Girls Club hung plastic bags filled with an assortment of personal care items to help people in the neighborhood.

"We have wash rags, we have soap, we have hats, gloves, we have t-shirts," said Nichole Caliph, Girls Club co-facilitator.

Mike Brookbank | News 5 Students from Cleveland Central Catholic's Girls Club assemble a "Wall of Love" of free personal items in honor of Women's History Month.

Cleveland Central Catholic senior Key'asia Evans was grateful to provide some essentials despite being a teenager.

"Some of us are broke and have no jobs and don't know what we're doing in life, but we're still able to help others out," Evans said.

This is the second "Wall of Love" at the school this year.

"It's nice to know that you can help anybody out and they can come from any path of life you know, you never know," said Evans.

Women's History Month was the catalyst for getting the Girls Club back out to the fence.

Mike Brookbank | News 5 Students from Cleveland Central Catholic's Girls Club assemble a "Wall of Love" of free personal items in honor of Women's History Month.

"To one day be the change that they want to see," said Caliph.

In addition to the personal care items, each of the bags had a fact sheet inside.

Mike Brookbank | News 5 Students from Cleveland Central Catholic's Girls Club assemble a "Wall of Love" of free personal items in honor of Women's History Month.

The sheet has facts about "pivotal women in history who have made defining moments for our culture," said Caliph.

Since 2018, Walls of Love has helped more than 325,000 people.

"You shouldn't really be afraid to take something from this wall because it's for everybody," said San'shae Bonner, Cleveland Central Catholic senior.

The teens from Central Catholic are creating positive change in their community by improving access to those everyday items some may take for granted.

"That's why I like that it's outside because...you can just walk past here, pull up and take what you need and leave," Evans said. "We would want that help too in case we were down or needed anything."

If you'd like to become a wall sponsor, volunteer to set up a Wall of Love, or make a donation, visit their website here.