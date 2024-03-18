Students weigh in on debate over Kyle Rittenhouse appearance at Kent State

KENT, Ohio — The scheduled appearance of a controversial figure at Kent State University is sparking debate. Since a conservative student group announced it was inviting Kyle Rittenhouse to give a speech on campus, other students have called for the college to intervene.

See more details about the planned visit in our first report:

Kent State facing backlash after organization says it plans to host Kyle Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse was thrust into public consciousness when he fatally shot 2 men and wounded another during 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was acquitted on criminal charges after testifying that he acted in self-defense, but he remains a polarizing character.

“Everybody has these mixed opinions. Honestly, in my opinion, he shouldn’t come here,” said KSU freshman Jeffery Chandler.

Chandler told News 5 that he believes Rittenhouse’s appearance could create an unsafe environment.

“He’s just not a good person. It’s like a killer on campus. It’s supposed to be a safe campus, we’re all supposed to feel safe. And I feel like we won’t be safe if he comes here. It’s going to start a whole uproar,” he said.

Others said it was in poor taste to bring Rittenhouse to a campus with a history marked by violence. A memorial sits where 4 students were fatally shot on May 4, 1970, during a protest against US involvement in the Vietnam War.

“I think it’s really interesting that he came to Kent,” said KSU freshman Gisella Blake. “We are very famous for the May 4 [incident] and what happened, all the killing that occurred on that day. I think that’s kind of disrespectful a little bit, that he’s known for shooting and killing [protesters].”

The organizer of the Rittenhouse event sees it differently.

“It’s just completely separate events. Kyle had nothing to do with anything Vietnam War and anything May 4,” said Brady Seymour, the president of the Turning Point USA Kent State chapter.

The national organization educates and advocates for conservation ideologies. Seymour said he believes it’s critical for diverse ideas to flow on public campuses like Kent State, including Rittenhouse’s conservative view on the Second Amendment.

“It’s not just for when the hypothetical government overreach becomes too much, but I think it’s also important to have it for when the government isn’t doing enough,” he said.

The announcement of Rittenhouse’s speaking engagement prompted one student to create an online petition, calling on KSU administrators and Turning Point USA to reconsider hosting him on campus.

“I hope this petition is kind of like a wake-up call to the university,” said Ally Greco, the petition creator.

The KSU senior pointed to more than 1,000 signatures on the petition as of Monday afternoon, and said an appearance by Rittenhouse would defy the university’s values.

“His past with violence, having it on campus is going against Kent State’s mission, which includes ‘ethical and humanitarian values, in service of Ohio and the global community.’ And this is not ethical and this does not promote those values at all,” Greco said.

Seymour said Turning Point USA has received criticism of past events, but defended his group’s right to bring in speakers with diverse viewpoints.

“Diverse means everything, both sides of the spectrum,” he said. “And if there’s only one side being portrayed, it’ll become an extreme.”

Kent State University officials said the event is protected free speech and issued the following statement:

“A registered student organization is bringing this speaker to campus. Kent State University upholds the First Amendment rights of free speech and peaceful assembly for all. As a state university, we permit groups and individuals to speak and share their views on our campus about topics they feel are important.

Kent State has a long history of allowing peaceful dialogue from all points of view, including those whom some may feel are offering different and/or sometimes controversial opinions. As with any speaker invited to our campus, the university does not endorse or condone an opinion or point of view represented by the speaker, nor does the university advocate for any topic the speaker might discuss during their visit to campus. We continue to support and encourage freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas. Consistent with our core values, we encourage open dialogue and respectful civil discourse in an inclusive environment.”

Others believe Rittenhouse’s history blurs the lines between free speech and hate speech.

“I understand that free speech is important and very valuable for everyone to have,” said Greco. “However there’s a difference between free speech versus hate speech that kind of incites violence. And I feel that having someone who’s only known for violent behavior is - I hate to say a slap in the face - but very distasteful.”

Turning Point USA said it’s planning a peaceful event. Some students tell News 5 there are no specific demonstrations planned on April 16, but they expect to see protests if the speech moves forward.

The University is encouraging open dialogue and respectful civil discourse.